Mechanics working on a car
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Campaign group launches guide to mechanics' jargon

A group formed to campaign against misleading public information has published a guide to motoring industry terms.

A recent survey says nine out of 10 people are bewildered by jargon.

Jenny Hill reports from a garage in Leeds.

  • 11 Mar 2011
Go to next video: Toyota recalls 1.7m cars worldwide