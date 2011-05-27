Jody McIntyre
Met Police 'justified' in removing man from wheelchair

Police were justified in removing a man from his wheelchair during a violent demonstration against tuition fees in central London, Scotland Yard has said.

Jody McIntyre said he was tipped out of his chair and dragged across a road on 9 December, and was hit with a baton.

He told the BBC that he disagreed with the findings supervised by the Independent Police Complaints Commission, asking "why are the police investigating themselves?"

