A programme called "Muslim for a Month" is inviting non-Muslims to "test drive" the religion, immersing them in Islam without converting them.

Run by a social enterprise called the Blood Foundation, which previously organised a similar "Monk for a Month" experience, participants are charged a minimum fee.

People taking part pray five times a day, fast and forsake pork and alcohol, with the idea that their experience will help improve interfaith relations.

BBC Asian Network met Barbra Taylor, who tried out the programme in Istanbul, Turkey.