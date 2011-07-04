Sir Hugh Orde: Policing faces challenging time
Plans for changing the police service could threaten the impartial model of policing if they are mismanaged, the president of the Association of Chief Police Officers has said.
Sir Hugh Orde warned the service faced cuts in budget that would impact on the number of staff in the force, but they would attempt to preserve the service to the public.
Sir Hugh added that the proposals meant that the police faced one of the most challenging times in living memory.
