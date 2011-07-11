Painting of Conrad and Pegasus
Video

Family of Pte Conrad Lewis to adopt Afghan mascot dog

When Pte Conrad Lewis was killed in Afghanistan earlier this year, his family felt compelled to honour a wish he had made before he died.

While serving in Helmand province, Pte Lewis befriended a stray dog, Peg, which became a mascot for his company.

He had been hoping to bring the dog back to the UK at the end of his tour of duty.

Tim Muffett reports.

