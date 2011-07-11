Media player
Family of Pte Conrad Lewis to adopt Afghan mascot dog
When Pte Conrad Lewis was killed in Afghanistan earlier this year, his family felt compelled to honour a wish he had made before he died.
While serving in Helmand province, Pte Lewis befriended a stray dog, Peg, which became a mascot for his company.
He had been hoping to bring the dog back to the UK at the end of his tour of duty.
Tim Muffett reports.
11 Jul 2011
