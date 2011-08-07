A burnt out car in Tottenham
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police officers hurt in Tottenham riots over fatal shooting

Twenty-six police officers have been injured in violent clashes in north London which saw buildings and vehicles set alight.

The violence broke out in Tottenham, after a protest against the fatal shooting of a local man by police on Thursday.

Matt Prodger reports.

  • 07 Aug 2011
Go to next video: Amateur video of Tottenham clashes