Police officers hurt in Tottenham riots over fatal shooting
Twenty-six police officers have been injured in violent clashes in north London which saw buildings and vehicles set alight.
The violence broke out in Tottenham, after a protest against the fatal shooting of a local man by police on Thursday.
Matt Prodger reports.
07 Aug 2011
