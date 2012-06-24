John Bishop: My teeth 'occupy 30% of my head'

Video

Comedian John Bishop has revealed he had his teeth whitened when he started his television career because everyone else on TV had whitened teeth and in comparison it made him look like he had just "woken up on a bench."

Talking to Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs he said it was particularly noticeable because his teeth "make up 30%" of his head.

He also said he felt "awkward" about fame and joked that attention from female fans has come too late in life.

