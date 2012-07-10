Video

A man has been arrested after running naked across the front of the torch convoy as it travelled through Henley.

The streaker had "Free Tibet" written on his back and ran a short distance past crowds waiting to see the torch relay beside the River Thames.

Thames Valley Police said: "A 27-year-old man from Henley has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and is in custody."

This footage was taken by Jordan Hutchins who works nearby and was watching the relay.

