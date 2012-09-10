Spectators at Trafalgar Square
'Party atmosphere' as fans gather for victory parade

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turn out to watch British stars of the Olympics and Paralympics celebrate their success with a victory parade through the streets of central London.

The BBC's Clive Myrie spoke to some fans gathered in Trafalgar Square.

