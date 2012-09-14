Video

The publication of topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge has come at a point when the relationship between the royals and the press is already under strain.

Recent pictures of Prince Harry, naked in a Las Vegas hotel, were seen around the world, via press and the internet.

It's not thought that any British newspaper would risk publishing the photos of the Duchess.

But as Nick Higham reports, their reticence is unlikely to be shared elsewhere in the world.