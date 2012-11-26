Flooding sign which says "do not cross when in flood"
UK flood defences: Are costly schemes worthwhile?

Flood defences have helped homes affected by flooding in previous years stay high and dry.

While they are expensive to install, many welcome the money spent on defences and the government claims tens of thousands of properties have been protected.

Jeremy Cooke reports from Worcester.

  26 Nov 2012
