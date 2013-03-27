Jan Garretts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Head teacher: Jade Anderson 'made impact on school'

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old girl who died after she was attacked by a pack of "out of control" dogs in greater Manchester.

Jade Anderson was found alone with five of the animals at a house she was visiting on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said armed officers destroyed four dogs and contained a fifth.

Jan Garretts, head teacher of Fred Longworth School which Jade attended, said Jade was an excellent pupil.

  • 27 Mar 2013
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Tributes to teen 'killed by dogs'