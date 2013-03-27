Video
Head teacher: Jade Anderson 'made impact on school'
Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old girl who died after she was attacked by a pack of "out of control" dogs in greater Manchester.
Jade Anderson was found alone with five of the animals at a house she was visiting on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said armed officers destroyed four dogs and contained a fifth.
Jan Garretts, head teacher of Fred Longworth School which Jade attended, said Jade was an excellent pupil.
27 Mar 2013
