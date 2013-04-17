Dean of St Paul's David Ison
The Dean of St Paul's pays tribute to Baroness Thatcher

In his welcoming remarks as he conducted her funeral, the Dean of St Paul's, David Ison, paid tribute to Baroness Thatcher's life and work.

Addressing the congregation, he said "We recall with great gratitude her leadership of this nation, her courage, her steadfastness, and her resolve to accomplish what she believed to be right for the common good."

