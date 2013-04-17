Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thatcher funeral 'will be extraordinary sight'
Thousands of police will be on duty as dignitaries from across the world gather in London for the funeral of former UK Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher.
The Today programme's James Naughtie reports live on what will be the biggest funeral in Britain for more than a decade.
Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 17 April 2013.
-
17 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window