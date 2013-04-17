The coffin of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives with a police escort at the Houses of Parliament
Video

Thatcher funeral 'will be extraordinary sight'

Thousands of police will be on duty as dignitaries from across the world gather in London for the funeral of former UK Prime Minister Baroness Thatcher.

The Today programme's James Naughtie reports live on what will be the biggest funeral in Britain for more than a decade.

Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 17 April 2013.

