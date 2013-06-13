Plums
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pershore man 'charms plums' with clarinet music

A man from Worcestershire has taken an unusual approach in helping local farmers grow their plums.

Paul Johnson plays his clarinet to try and encourage the fruit to flourish.

He is now known locally as "the plum charmer of Pershore."

He told BBC 5 live's Breakfast that playing music to the neighbours' fruit is "a lot of fun."

  • 13 Jun 2013
Go to next video: Cat-cams capture secret lives of felines