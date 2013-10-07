Video
Short care visits criticised by disability charity
A charity claims that elderly and disabled people who receive care visits which last 15 minutes are being forced to choose between being fed and going to the toilet.
Leonard Cheshire Disability describes the situation as "disgraceful" and claims the number of quarter of an hour slots has increased significantly in England.
Local authorities say the short visits are sometimes appropriate and only used in a minority of cases.
Alison Holt reports.
