Care visits: Social Services 'committed' to getting patient care right

Video

Clare Pelham from Leonard Cheshire Disability has told BBC Breakfast that 15-minute care visits for elderly and disabled people are "unacceptable".

Sandie Keene, from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, said that the care needs of patients were frequently reviewed and amendments may be made if appropriate.

On the issue of 15-minute visits, she said: "Sometimes we don't get it right, but we're all committed to making sure that we all continue to get it right."