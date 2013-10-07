Domestic abuse victim: 'I handed myself in'

Video

A domestic violence campaigner is calling for new laws to allow victims to keep their addresses secret.

Eve Thomas, 45, faced prison for refusing to reveal the address of her new safe house in court.

The mother of two, who was beaten and set on fire by her ex-husband, feared that revealing her new location would put her at risk of attack.

She told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "I felt totally victimised again... If a victim can substantiate that they are in serious fear for their lives and safety, then the judges and courts need to take this on board."