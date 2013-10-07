Domestic abuser speaks out about hitting his wife

Video

A married father has spoken out about why he punched his wife in the face.

"Peter," regarded as a "decent guy" by his friends, hit his wife when an argument got out of hand.

After joining a domestic violence perpetrator course, he learnt to control his anger and never struck his wife again.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire, he said: "I within seconds realised what I'd done and I could see it... not because I could see any injuries at that stage, but because of the look on my wife's face."