Mind 'shocked' crime victims with mental illness ignored
The mental health charity Mind has said it is "shocked" by research which suggests that people with severe mental illness are more likely than the general population to feel they have not been believed by the police, when they report a crime.
The three-year study, involving academics and Mind and Victim Support, also found that people with mental health problems were three times more likely to be a victim of any crime.
Paul Farmer is the chief executive of Mind.
07 Oct 2013
