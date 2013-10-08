Why aren't there more Asian footballers in the UK?

Video

The second annual Asian Football awards are being held at Wembley on Tuesday.

The FA has pledged to publish specific targets for getting Asians into British football, but out of the 4,000 or so players in the Football League, currently only eight are Asian.

And just three "Asian" players have featured in the Premier League.

Northampton Town footballer Kashif Siddiqi says that racism is not the problem, and that the solution lies within the Asian community.

