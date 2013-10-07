Reports and reaction on reshuffle

Video

Michael Moore has been replaced by Alistair Carmichael as secretary of state for Scotland as a reshuffle of Conservative and Lib Dem ministers in the coalition government takes place.

Mr Moore, a leading figure in the No campaign for the Scottish independence referendum, said he was "disappointed" but respected the decision.

Ex-journalist Esther McVey is among several female Tory MPs to be promoted.

Ed Miliband is also planning a shake-up of Labour's frontbench team on Monday.