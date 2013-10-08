Help to Buy scheme extension launched
The second phase of the government's Help To Buy scheme, which aims to help more people in the UK get on to the property ladder, has been launched.
Banks have begun to unveil mortgages which they will offer under the expanded scheme.
The government will offer a guarantee of 15% of the loan to the lender - under certain conditions and for a fee - to encourage the bank or building society to offer the loan.
There have been concerns that the scheme could fuel a housing bubble.
Simon Gompertz reports.
