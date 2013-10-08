HMP Oakwood 'dangerous for public'

Video

Conditions at one of England's biggest privately-run prisons, Oakwood, near Wolverhampton, have been criticised in a damning report by inspectors.

The prison, which is just over a year old and run by the private security company G4S, was described as "insufficient" and "poor".

The chief inspector of prisons, Nick Hardwick, told the Today programme's Evan Davis the issues were more than just teething problems: "This is a prison that's failing in almost every respect.

"It's dangerous for prisoners, it's dangerous for staff, and it's dangerous for the public, because they're not doing enough to address people's offending behaviour and reduce the risk they'll re-offend," he said.

And he added: "G4S are responsible for this prison and they need to get their act together and sort it out."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 8 October 2013.