Danny Alexander: No decision yet on press regulation

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander, says no decision has been made on proposals from the newspaper industry to set up a press regulator.

His comments come after the BBC's Newsnight programme reported that senior politicians had rejected the industry's version of a royal charter.

A source said a sub-committee of the Privy Council, containing Lib Dem and Tory cabinet ministers, thought the proposals were "flawed".

Mr Alexander, who co-chairs the sub-committee, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "There are still a few i's to be dotted and t's to be crossed."

"There are very strict processes that have to be followed - they don't include giving a commentary on any conclusions before they've been reached."