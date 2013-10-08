Video
Tommy Robinson explains why he is leaving the EDL
Tommy Robinson has explained why he felt it necessary to leave the EDL to work with the Quilliam Foundation - the anti-extremism think-tank.
Speaking for the first time with BBC Radio 5 live's Nicky Campbell, the group's former leader said: "This is a step forward, not a step back."
"Whilst I want to lead a revolution against Islamist ideology, I don't want to lead a revolution against Muslims."
UK users can hear the full interview at 1800bst BBC Radio 5 live's Drive
-
08 Oct 2013
- From the section UK