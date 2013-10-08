Tommy Robinson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tommy Robinson explains why he is leaving the EDL

Tommy Robinson has explained why he felt it necessary to leave the EDL to work with the Quilliam Foundation - the anti-extremism think-tank.

Speaking for the first time with BBC Radio 5 live's Nicky Campbell, the group's former leader said: "This is a step forward, not a step back."

"Whilst I want to lead a revolution against Islamist ideology, I don't want to lead a revolution against Muslims."

UK users can hear the full interview at 1800bst BBC Radio 5 live's Drive

  • 08 Oct 2013
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Robinson: I have to live a two-tier life