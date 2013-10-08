Duke of Edinburgh surprised by dancers on Norfolk visit

Video

The Duke of Edinburgh has been described as "in very good form" during a visit to Norfolk.

Prince Philip appeared taken by surprise after walking in on a dance display at St Michael's Care Complex in Aylsham, which provides care for the elderly.

The BBC's Peter Hunt says that while looking in on a gentle exercise class, Prince Philip was heard to ask when they would be doing press-ups.

During the same class, he also asked if participants got "bonus points" if they knocked a visiting grandchild off the ball she was balanced on.