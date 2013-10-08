The Duke of Edinburgh gestures after watching a display by pupils of the Broadland School of Dance in the ACT centre of the St Michaels Care Complex in Aylsham, Norfolk,
Duke of Edinburgh surprised by dancers on Norfolk visit

The Duke of Edinburgh has been described as "in very good form" during a visit to Norfolk.

Prince Philip appeared taken by surprise after walking in on a dance display at St Michael's Care Complex in Aylsham, which provides care for the elderly.

The BBC's Peter Hunt says that while looking in on a gentle exercise class, Prince Philip was heard to ask when they would be doing press-ups.

During the same class, he also asked if participants got "bonus points" if they knocked a visiting grandchild off the ball she was balanced on.

