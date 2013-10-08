Stranded boy flies back from Dubai under hypnosis

Video

A 12-year-old boy stranded in Dubai by an extreme fear of flying has finally arrived back in the UK.

Joe Thompson's family spent £40,000 on cancelled flights, phobia therapy and accommodation during their unexpected stay.

But the schoolboy was finally coached through his fear by cognitive behavioural hypnotherapist Russell Hemmings - and arrived back at Heathrow on Monday.

Joe's father Tony told BBC Radio 5 live's Richard Bacon: "I was absolutely amazed when Joe woke up on the plane... looked at me and smiled - and I realised it was all over."