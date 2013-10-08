Video
Al-Madinah Head: 'Staff and children treated fairly'
The interim headteacher of the Al-Madinah Muslim free school in Derby has said that staff and children are treated fairly.
The Education Minister Lord Nash has written to the school saying that it will be closed unless "unacceptable" teaching standards improve and discrimination against female staff and pupils stops.
But Dr Stewart Wilson said that people should wait for the Ofsted report into the school before rushing to judgement.
-
08 Oct 2013
- From the section UK