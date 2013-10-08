Video
Minister threatens Derby's Al-Madinah Muslim free school with closure
A Muslim free school in Derby will be closed unless "unacceptable" teaching standards improve and discrimination against female staff and pupils stops.
In a letter to the chair of the Al-Madinah Education Trust, Education Minister Lord Nash laid out 17 issues.
These included forcing female teachers to cover their hair and failing to carry out background checks on staff.
Sian Lloyd reports.
