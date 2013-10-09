Commonwealth Games: Sir Chris Hoy carries baton

Video

Sir Chris Hoy has carried the Commonwealth baton from its starting point at St James' Palace to Buckingham Palace ahead of the start of its relay.

The baton will visit all 70 competing nations and territories over the next 288 days, travelling to Scotland on Thursday before heading to India for its first international stopover on 11 October.

The baton's journey will end at the opening ceremony in Glasgow on 23 July 2014, when the Queen will read the message inside.