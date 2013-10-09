Video
Immigration minister defends border controls
Immigration Minister Mark Harper has been defending the £500m "e-borders" scheme after the publication of an official report which said the scheme has still not delivered on most of its original targets.
The report by the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, John Vine, found that fewer than two-thirds of passenger movements were covered, and almost 650,000 records relating to smuggling had been deleted.
-
09 Oct 2013
- From the section UK