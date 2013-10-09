Video
Humberside Airport operations director describes landing
Deborah Zost, operations director at air traffic control at Humberside Airport, has explained what happened when a pilot, who has since died, fell ill at the controls of his plane.
The man collapsed in the cockpit of the plane after taking off, leaving an "inexperienced" passenger to make an emergency landing.
The plane landed at Humberside Airport under the guidance of instructors called in by air traffic controllers.
