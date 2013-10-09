John Vine: E-borders 'don't reach expectations'

Video

A report has found failings in the government's £500m "e-borders" scheme to gather information on passenger movements in and out of the UK.

The independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, John Vine, found that fewer than two-thirds of passenger movements were covered.

Speaking on the Today programme, Mr Vine told presenter John Humphrys, "the police have been the big winner here" as "they have been able to intercept some very serious criminals".

"In immigration terms, the results have not matched expectations."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 9 October 2013.