Are UK public services better or worse since cuts?
Many people in Britain think some public services have improved since the banking crisis prompted the introduction of austerity measures five years ago, according to a BBC poll.
Research suggests that despite the budget cuts, more people believe refuse and recycling, parks and libraries, schools and bus services have got better, rather than worse.
However, satisfaction with elderly care and road maintenance has declined.
Mike Sergeant reports.
09 Oct 2013
