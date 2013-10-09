Sun editor: Politicians and press 'must compromise'

Video

The newspaper industry and the government must "compromise" on plans for a new system of press regulation, the managing editor of The Sun has said.

Proposals by media bosses for a royal charter covering press regulation were rejected in the House of Commons on Tuesday, with Culture Secretary Maria Miller saying alternative plans by the government would now be "improved".

Speaking on the BBC's World at One programme The Sun's Stephen Abell warned against "political wrangling in the long grass" and said everyone must "point in the same direction" to create a better complaints system.