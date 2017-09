Video

A small London cafe, Bea's of Bloomsbury, is taking on coffee giant Starbucks over the ownership of the concept of the "duffin", a cross between a doughnut and a muffin.

The row follows the success of another hybrid, a cross between a croissant and a doughnut, which can only legally be called a "cronut" in the New York bakery where it was created.

Tim Muffett reports.