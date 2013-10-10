More young people need help for gambling addiction

Video

Smartphones and online betting are playing a big part in the rise of young people developing gambling problems, according to gambling advice service GamCare.

Figures given to the BBC's Newsbeat programme show the number of 18 to 35-year-olds contacting the service has risen for the third year in a row.

Adam Brown, 24, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, said that using his smartphone to gamble became a "disastrous" addiction for him.

Greg Dawson reports.