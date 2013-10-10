Theresa May: Health tourism 'not fair'

Video

Illegal immigrants will be blocked from opening bank accounts and made to contribute to the NHS under plans for an overhaul of immigration laws.

The proposed new laws in a bill being announced by the Home Secretary, Theresa May, are also intended to ensure that foreign criminals are deported more quickly.

Mrs May told the Today programme's Mishal Husain that she wants to stop migrants using public services to which they are not entitled.

"It's not fair for hard working people if they see people able to come in to the UK and access public services that they haven't paid into," she said.

"We are going to be introducing a health surcharge," she added.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 10 October 2013.