Judges often 'rule harshly on immigration'

Home Secretary Theresa May says illegal immigrants will find it much harder to set up home in the UK under new laws.

The Immigration Bill will require banks to check the immigration status of people applying to open accounts, and private landlords to make similar checks on their tenants.

Emma Norton, a solicitor with the human rights campaigners Liberty, said judges who rule on immigration applications apply the law "often very harshly".

"These are the cases that Theresa May doesn't want you to hear about," she added.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 10 October 2013.