Brother of held Greenpeace journalist speaks of 'worry'

The brother of Kieron Bryan, the Greenpeace video-journalist currently held in a Russian prison, says the family are "in shock" at the conditions he is being kept in.

Russell Bryan was sent a letter 10 days ago from Kieron claiming that the prison had no hot water and poor food, something his parents found "very difficult to accept."

Kieron is one of two journalists being held alongside 28 Greenpeace activists on suspicion of "piracy" after they attempted to scale a Russian oil rig.

Bryan told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "He will be really struggling to cope with the conditions there... I can't describe the worry that we feel for him at the moment."