Grade II listed buildings to get national 'healthcheck'

English Heritage is recruiting volunteers to survey all 345,000 Grade II listed buildings in England in order to determine which are in need of repair.

One of the buildings identified in a pilot version of the scheme was Sandycombe Lodge in Twickenham - the country retreat of artist JMW Turner.

English Heritage planning and conservation director Anthony Streeten is confident people will want to get involved with the survey, which is part of the body's annual 'Heritage at Risk' register.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "People really value the quality of their surroundings, they have huge empathy with the history of the places they live."