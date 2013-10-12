PTSD sufferer: 'I couldn't put up with life'

Video

Tom Sawyer is one of a growing number of veterans and serving soldiers diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He left the army in 1993 but increasingly found himself unable to deal with crowds or to go out by himself. He relies on his son and his girlfriend Sue to accompany him.

He turned to the mental health charity PTSD Resolution for help after reaching a point where he "couldn't put up with life".

He spoke to the BBC's Defence Correspondent Caroline Wyatt about his experiences.