Commonwealth baton arrives in host city Glasgow

The Queen's Commonwealth baton has arrived in Glasgow, the host city for next year's Games, as details of its route around Scotland are released.

Over the next 288 days, the baton will travel to 70 nations and territories, covering some 118,000 miles (190,000 km).

Chief executive of Glasgow 2014 David Grevemberg told Laura Bicker how Scottish communities would provide 4,000 baton bearers for the opening leg of its journey.