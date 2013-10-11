Should Morrissey autobiography be published as classic?

Video

Penguin are publishing Morrissey's new autobiography in their Penguin Classics canon.

The book will sit along side the works of Aristotle, Austen Jane and Aristophanes, published under the same imprint.

Dr Gavin Hopps, who wrote a book about Morrissey, told the Today programme's Mishal Husain that it "is extremely interesting and brave on the part of Penguin to publish it as a classic."

"It's like putting the effect before the cause," he added.

Erica Wagner, former literary editor of the Times, said: "Generally, part of the definition of a classic is that time has to play a certain role, however highly one thinks of an artist."

