National Trust 'fails as landlord', says tenants' group

Video

The National Trust is best known as one of our leading charities, responsible for safeguarding some of the country's most treasured buildings and landscapes.

But the Trust is also landlord to thousands of tenants, and a growing number of them say they are being badly treated and, in some cases, pushed out of their homes after spending considerable amounts of their own money.

The National Trust say they don't recognise this picture, and that the survey they carried out shows most tenants are happy.

Jeremy Cooke reports from Derbyshire.