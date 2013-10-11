Snowden leaks: Guardian had 'impressive role', says Cable
The Guardian "played an impressive role" in publishing leaks about secret surveillance, Business Secretary Vince Cable has said.
Mr Cable said the newspaper performed a considerable public service by printing information on US and British surveillance techniques, provided by the whistleblower Edward Snowden.
His comments appeared to contradict the Liberal Democrat's leader, Nick Clegg, who has suggested the stories were damaging.
