Press regulation: Some newspapers 'will try and go it alone' says Blackhurst

The Independent's Chris Blackhurst says that some newspapers are likely to form their own charter for press regulation after political parties reached a deal.

The three main political parties have agreed a draft which could become a formal Royal Charter by the end of October.

Mr Blackhurst told BBC News the "positions are so entrenched".

"As far as we're concerned at the Independent, we're not as hot under the collar as some, but I'm afraid there's a lot of heat out there," he said.