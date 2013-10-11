Hacked off: Press 'can't argue' with regulation deal

Video

Newspaper bosses should accept a deal on press regulation reached by the government, if they are to "look the public in the eye", the Chairman of the Hacked Off campaign has said.

Brian Cathcart welcomed the proposals put forward by the main political parties following the publication of the Leveson report into the ethics and practices of the press.

Mr Cathcart said: "With these further concessions there can be no argument from the press that they should not participate in this."