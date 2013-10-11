Press regulation: The Spectator's 'two-word answer'
The editor of the Spectator, Fraser Nelson, has rejected the proposed Royal Charter agreed by the three main political parties on press regulation.
The cover of the latest issue of his publication simply states: "Still No".
Speaking to BBC News, Mr Nelson said that the press being regulated by politicians was "like allowing the foxes to regulate the chicken coop", and said that it went against 300 years of free press in the UK.
11 Oct 2013
